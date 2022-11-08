Subscribe
Belonging in the Burg — a community-based discussion using the World Cafe discussion model — will take place from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday at Hal Holmes Community Center.
The event strives to connect a diverse group of residents in a meaningful conversation about belonging in Ellensburg, according to information posted on the city of Ellensburg's website.
English to Spanish translators will be in attendance. The event is free and there will be snacks and refreshments.
