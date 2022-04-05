...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.
Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Foundation Board President, Bill Boyum, along with The Foundation Board of Directors, present KVH Commissioners Dr. Robert Davis and Jon Ward, KVH CFO, Scott Olander and KVH Chief of Facilities, Ron Urlacher with a check on Tuesday, March 29.
The Foundation at Kittitas Valley Healthcare, which directly supports the programs and services of Kittitas Valley Healthcare, presented a check for $402,690.00 to Kittitas Valley Healthcare on Tuesday, March 29.
The release of funds is the largest in Foundation history thanks to generous donations from the community.
“The Foundation is pleased to fund new state-of-the-art equipment for use in the surgical unit, CADD pumps for use by Home Health and Hospice and cardiac stress testing equipment from our FUND-A-Need campaigns of 2020-21,” said Bill Boyum, Foundation Board President. “The new equipment uses the most advanced technology available and the Foundation is excited to be able to make this purchase for Kittitas Valley Healthcare.”
The Foundation raises funds annually through an annual appeal to donors, Tough Enough to Wear Pink breast cancer awareness campaign and through fundraising events.
“Community support has always made us stronger and the need for charitable contributions is as great as it has ever been, Boyum said. “The opportunity for meaningful impact is immense.”