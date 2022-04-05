KVH donation

Foundation Board President, Bill Boyum, along with The Foundation Board of Directors, present KVH Commissioners Dr. Robert Davis and Jon Ward, KVH CFO, Scott Olander and KVH Chief of Facilities, Ron Urlacher with a check on Tuesday, March 29.

 Contributed

The Foundation at Kittitas Valley Healthcare, which directly supports the programs and services of Kittitas Valley Healthcare, presented a check for $402,690.00 to Kittitas Valley Healthcare on Tuesday, March 29.

The release of funds is the largest in Foundation history thanks to generous donations from the community.

“The Foundation is pleased to fund new state-of-the-art equipment for use in the surgical unit, CADD pumps for use by Home Health and Hospice and cardiac stress testing equipment from our FUND-A-Need campaigns of 2020-21,” said Bill Boyum, Foundation Board President. “The new equipment uses the most advanced technology available and the Foundation is excited to be able to make this purchase for Kittitas Valley Healthcare.”

The Foundation raises funds annually through an annual appeal to donors, Tough Enough to Wear Pink breast cancer awareness campaign and through fundraising events.

“Community support has always made us stronger and the need for charitable contributions is as great as it has ever been, Boyum said. “The opportunity for meaningful impact is immense.”

For more information on The Foundation at KVH, or to make a donation, please visit www.kvhealthcare.org/foundation.

