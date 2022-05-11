Anyone walking along the Yakima River, one of the highway ponds, or a farm wetland has probably enjoyed seeing one of these large, graceful birds. Perhaps you have even been fortunate enough to watch as one uses its large, pointed bill to spear a fish or a small frog with the lightning speed that this species and some of its cousins are known for.
The great blue heron is the largest and one of our most common and easily seen wading birds. It is in the same family as egrets, wood storks, and flamingos. Unlike them, it is exclusively carnivorous, taking fish, frogs, crustaceans, and even the occasional small mammal.
The great blue heron is overall a blue-gray color, with a dark crown, lighter chest and large yellow bill. It spends summers with us, and with our warming climate may come to stay year-round. Most now still migrate to the warmer climes of Southern California, Nevada, or Arizona for the winter, where water does not freeze and fish, therefore, are more easily caught. They will also fly over to the Pacific coast.
Solitary hunters, their most typical feeding behavior is standing tall in wait, silently watching the water. Besides their long, pointed bills, the long legs and necks of great blue herons allow them to forage in almost any aquatic habitat. In addition, they have a modification in their sixth neck vertebra which lets them draw their neck into an “S“ shape and spring the head and neck forward with astonishing speed to catch prey.
The neck bones create an “S” coil that is more exaggerated than the curve of the neck that we see from the outside. It is such a strong curve that the more straight windpipe and esophagus, found in front of the neck of all birds and animals, actually cross over to run behind the vertebrae from mid-neck down in this bird. This gives the shortest route to air sacs and stomach and also protects these tubes from damage if the front of the neck is struck.
Great blue herons fly with their neck in a tight S-curve as well, their long legs trailing behind, their wingspread as wide as that of an eagle.
These birds are ready to breed at age 2-3 years. They form monogamous pairs, but nest in colonies in trees, often by a river or lakeside. In South Central Washington, there is one large known great blue heron nest colony on the Columbia River near the Hanford Reach.
The nests are ungainly platforms of sticks and are often reused. The male collects the nesting material and the female builds (or “upgrades”) the nest. The young are born naked and helpless and fledge in 6-8 weeks. Both parents feed regurgitated food to their young and share egg incubation duties, engaging in noisy and elegant “greetings” to one another when changing shifts.
Thanks to the banning of DDT in the U.S.A., Great Blue Heron populations seem to be stable, their only threat being the loss of wetland habitat.
You can learn more about these and other birds by visiting audubon.org or come to one of Kittitas Audubon’s First Saturday (the first Saturday of each month) Bird Walks at 8 a.m. at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park — herons are often seen.