Lazuli Bunting

Lazuli bunting can be found in weedy, open areas near bushes or trees.

 Courtesy of Meghan Anderson

The bird of the month returns for summer! The beautiful Lazuli bunting is usually seen in weedy, open areas near bushes or trees, often near a pond or ditch bank.

It is quite small, only slightly larger than a goldfinch, but its call is a sharp, strident warble of two to three seconds that is not easily missed once it is recognized. The male often sings from the top of a medium bush or tree. Like the male goldfinch, he dresses up in lovely colors for spring and summer breeding season.

