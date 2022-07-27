...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 to
115 in the lower elevations, and 90 to 105 in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Lazuli bunting can be found in weedy, open areas near bushes or trees.
It is quite small, only slightly larger than a goldfinch, but its call is a sharp, strident warble of two to three seconds that is not easily missed once it is recognized. The male often sings from the top of a medium bush or tree. Like the male goldfinch, he dresses up in lovely colors for spring and summer breeding season.
Because of the bird’s size, this can best be appreciated with binoculars. His back and head are a bright sky blue, wings are blue-gray with white bands, and breast is orange on the top, white underneath. The female, in contrast, is quite drab all year, with brownish-gray back and head, with a faint buff color to the breast and faint white wing bars.
In the winter, the male’s plumage returns to match that of the female. Lazuli buntings are seed-eaters, but supplement with small insects and flower buds. During the breeding season, insects and small fruits form a larger part of their diet. Their nest is a small grass cup sometimes lined with animal hair. The female builds the nest, and incubates three to four pale green eggs for about two weeks.
The pairs are mostly monogamous. The chicks are born helpless and naked except for a fine down, but they grow and feather out quickly, and fledge in under two weeks.
Both parents feed the young, but the young males do not learn their father’s songs. Instead, when the 1-year-old males return to their breeding grounds for the first time, they learn the songs of older male Lazulis who are occupying territories nearby. The songs usually do not resemble those of their fathers.
Lazuli buntings migrate to spend the winter in the mountains of northwestern and central Mexico, but are back in Kittitas County in full breeding colors in early May, ready for another season.
The numbers of Lazuli Buntings throughout North America are generally stable at this time, although drought in parts of the West is a habitat threat. In some areas in the southern Rocky Mountains, where their ranges overlap,
Lazulis may hybridize with the Indigo bunting, an all-blue bunting that is found in the eastern United States.
To learn more about these and other fascinating birds of our area, come to our Audubon meetings, which will restart in September in Hal Holmes. Until then, Audubon.org or Kittitasaudubon.org have good information. Or, join our First Saturday Bird Walk on Aug. 6 at Irene Rhinehart at 8am. All are welcome! Happy summer!