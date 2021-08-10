Birth announcements Aug. 5-6 Aug 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aug. 6n Megan Meeks and Brandon Meeks of Ellensburg, a girl, Logan Christine Meeks, 8 pounds, 8 ounces Aug. 5n Hailey Lankford and Alex Lankford of Ellensburg, a boy, Wayne Franklin Lankford, 9 pounds, 2 ounces Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Logan Christine Meeks Brandon Meeks Wayne Franklin Lankford Megan Meeks Alex Lankford Birth Announcement Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLightning sparks fire near Lookout MountainWorker falls to his death while working on Beverly Railroad BridgeEnvironmental review underway for cold storage projectMonument in Roslyn dedicated to William Craven, first Black mayor in Washington State.Aug. 6 blotter: No one cares about anyone's valuesWith new EHS schedule, zero hour classes even earlierEllensburg Farmers Market offers a little of something for everyoneLetter: Vantage facilities not much of a gateway to Kittitas CountyEarly results posted for primary racesBothell native Alison Banchero creating new sounds with her upcoming release 'Crossroads' Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter