Jan. 1

n Kayla C. Akkerman and James M. Drui of Ellensburg, a girl, Mavis K. Drui, 5 pounds, 9 ounces

Dec. 25

n Bailey Bair and Tanner Bair of Ellensburg, a boy, Reilly Gene Bair, 7 pounds, 12 ounces

n Katrina Muratore and Dave Muratore of Thorp, a boy, Christopher Michael Muratore, 9 pounds, 1 ounce

Dec. 22

n Ally Schueler and Kyle Schueler of Ellensburg, a girl, Sophia Jacob Schueler, 8 pounds, 6 ounces

Dec. 15

n Chauntae Lynch and Brett M. Lynch of Yakima, a boy, Owen Robert Lynch, 7 pounds, 11 ounces

