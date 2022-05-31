Support Local Journalism


May 26

Gabrielle Hazel Allenbaugh of Ellensburg, a girl, Oakley Jo Allenbaugh, 6 pounds, 1 ounce

May 24

Jenna Medved and Jeremy Medved of Cle Elum, a girl, Mabel Rose Medved, 6 pounds, 15 ounces

