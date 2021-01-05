Little flocks of these birds enliven the winter woods and backyards with their active behavior and cheery-sounding chick-a-dee-dee-dee call notes as they fly from tree to tree. This is a common year-round bird across the northern United States and southern Canada.
Black-capped Chickadees will live in suburban areas if supported with nesting sites, preferring dense brush and deciduous trees. They also will nest in a box mounted four to six feet above ground. Nest box plans can be found at wdfw.wa.gov. Search “woodworking projects,” and then click on the searched title “Woodworking projects for backyard wildlife”. Selecting the link for the “Basic songbird nest box” will give you printable, detailed instructions for constructing these projects. If you build a box, it’s important to select the box entry hole specifically designed to keep out House Sparrows, as these birds will destroy chickadee nests.
The young birds leave the nest at about 16 days and nesting activities are a delight to watch in you own backyard. Be sure to clean out the box each spring by removing the previous years’ nest materials. Keeping cats inside during spring and summer will also help ensure the chickadee family are safe.
Chickadees forage mostly by hopping among twigs and branches and picking food from surfaces. Very small birds with bright, black eyes, you can often observe them clinging to the underside of limbs and darting with sudden speed in a constant and effortless display of acrobatic skills. Eating a varied diet of insects, seeds, and berries, chickadees will also come to bird feeders for seeds or suet, often storing food to recover it later.
In Washington state, Audubon scientists predict up to 24% of habitat will be lost due to the climate crisis. Wildfires will reduce trees, brush and food; while heat waves in the spring may endanger young in the nest.
