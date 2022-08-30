Aug. 30
Florence Bender
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures should be several degrees cooler. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Aug. 30
Florence Bender
Faye Doyle
Diana Tasker
Lee Smith
Reitta Kunert
Kelly Lane
Aug. 31
Wyatt Franklin
Traci Klein
Linda Gray
Mike Rose Sr.
Elizabeth Strickland
Gerik Williams
Lee Seymore
Sept. 1
Justin Dellinger
Mardelle Dolge
Nancy Hultquist
Kevin Kjorsvik
Trish Koch
Jenelle Shaw
Joshua Smith
Ann Riley
Sept. 2
Elizabeth Shenyer
Todd Barker
Kate Doughty
Steven Gordo
Megan Winn
Doug Myers
Kylee Pittman
Scott Rollins
Jim Wernex
Megan Wright
Sept. 3
Bonnie Clapper
Candy Ottum
Kyle Reed
Diana Hilburn
Sept. 4
Justin Axup
Faye Christian
Jo Ann Johnston
David Lyon
Nick Mankus
Laura Sisk
Martha Sorenson-Marquette
Sept. 5
Josh Fleury
Jana O’Neill
Linda Ringer
Joe Davis
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.