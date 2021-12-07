Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dec. 7

Marty Dellinger

BJ Lamont

Dixie Lee Rasmusson

Ross Marvin III

Dec. 8

Paul J. Weeks

Dec. 9

Kristopher Langton

Madeline Sanders

Josey Shannon

Zack Williams

Mac McDonald

Zachary Bronkhorst

Dec. 10

Jayden Coates

Crystal Faling

Vernon Lease

Victor Matlock

Rich Searle

Mel Tenney

Kylee Zimmerman

Dec. 11

Laurie Erickson

Pam Johnston

Gene King

Laurie Fisher

Bethany Shuart

Cindy Gordon

Dec. 12

Keola Love

Lisa Strohl

Judy Jaderlund Stermetz

Julianne Burrough

Haley Warren

Bill Schmidt

Dec. 13

Leroy Baldovi

Clara Ball

Judy Childs

Julia Hurtley

Carol Lowe

Willy McCleary

Ron McGuffin

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.