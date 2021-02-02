Birthdays: Feb. 2-8 Feb 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Feb. 2Win CharltonCade Lillquist Jace ShirrmacherBert SiltmanFeb. 3Emily BowenGalen ZimmermanShelise SmithgallShevonne PutnamLaura StanleyHeather Hehn AnicelloFeb. 4Kevin AdamsonCarly ClarkTony JantzerRandy NelsonTomas RamirezFeb. 5Taylor AlderCrystal GilmourJason LibenowHolly MullinsJessy WrightSheron Rogers William Drew KidderFeb. 6Pat AllenMadyson EasonCharles Roger FischerDon HaleyZack HillDian SchillingJesse WrightFeb. 7Mike BarnettLuke BayneSusie BeadorKayla GibsonKody GrahamTim StoweTeri WalkerJanice WelchSandy StappFeb. 8Madyson EasonKodee MainBuck McKinneyRoy Vidonne Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $15.17/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesGoodbye and thank you, Kittitas CountyUse SignUpGenius to sign up for COVID vaccineKittitas County schools against being judged by state as region instead of countyHistoric Renslow Trestle slated to reopen for pedestrian use around MarchKittitas County at 131 COVID cases as of FridayLetter: Roslyn City Council has disgraced itselfDiversity is what makes life interesting to Jerrol's owner Rolf WilliamsEllensburg Downtown Association hires a new directorOn campus housing has evolved to keep students safe during pandemic565 vaccine doses administered Tuesday at Upper, Lower County distribution centers Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter