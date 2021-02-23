Birthdays Feb. 23-March 1 Feb 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Feb. 23Kashmir FordKeanu Ford Amelya HuskoJoe SchliesmanAbbey RobertsFeb. 24Kreigg GoodwinJudy LockeSaul NevarezBerto NevarezWes JohnsonMichelle BlackburnFeb. 25Gisela ArreolaWilliam BowenSteve BondLilie DarlingMarte FallshoreJoann IversonDelaney PollockKathryn LinkemFeb. 26Kolette BeedleJason LowryMerle MacNaughtonRon PoulsenMorgan WilmartPenny Blackburn Feb. 27Josh FitzpatrickKristi SchirrmacherTraci Tinkell HansenKristen MesnerRoma StokesArizona Taylor-SvendsenKelly FinnFeb. 28Jessie BlackwoodJustin HendersonDe KendallRolanda MillerAnnie Pasco-OwenRolanda MillerEmily HansenMisha AndrewsSharon WilsonDenise WattsFeb. 29Forrest CrossTerri KavanaughSharon WilsonMarch 1Carolyn DentonDon FinnJessica PlettenbergKevin Dwight Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCle Elum's historic Bull Durham Building burns over weekendFeb. 19 blotter: Woman walks out with cart full of groceriesCWU delves into study Ellensburg Blue AgateCounty encouraging residents who attended certain events to seek COVID testingFeb. 17 blotter: Cougars scratching around, trying to get in buildingFeb. 20 proclaimed as William Craven DayUse SignUpGenius to sign up for COVID vaccineFeb. 22 blotter: Blackmail via Facebook and InstagramEllensburg downtown park naming deadline is FridayCounty pushes to ensure those who fit into current open tiers receive vaccinations Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter