Birthdays March 16-22 Mar 16, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 16Randy BentzScott Darling Taylor FarrellMaryann WitkowskiMarch 17Judith CasparPatricia CuyleSarah KrauseShaylee KrauseJudy LambeSharon MyersMarch 18Krystian HaynesMercedes MayCaitlin RainsberryEugene RozzanoMarch 19Aren BlackwoodDavy Christian Allie HussKolton JumpNick ZylstraRandy StewartJosh KleinMarch 20Joni CampbellDavie G. ChristianKatie BryantMaggie BryantBruce HagemeyerMarch 21Ryan BakerCaleb BledsoeDean HinkMarch 22Allie KopczynskiEmily WeyandRusty AllphinDave Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNext tier for COVID vaccine opens on March 17Kittitas School District set to hire new superintendentMarch 15 blotter: U-turn in the roundaboutAffordable housing complex Spurling Court will include solar powerEllensburg drops matchup to Prosser on the roadKittitas Valley Events Center director selected for IAFE Ambassador TeamMarch 12 blotter: Neighbors connect to soundbarBasecamp Outfitters in Cle Elum places in 2021 Enterprise ChallengeOpen vaccine slots for those who are eligibleEllensburg receives national acclaim on The Cowboy Channel Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter