Birthdays March 9-15 Mar 9, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 9Alma BednarSamantha O’Keefe Vaile BoleynLorena SwedbergStephanie FoleyMarch 10Eric SorensonBilly NoblesDon JolloAlex ArreolaMarch 11Heather BartelGene DanaWayland JesterTina KlampherSheila MorrisonDuShaun DunlopMarch 12 Erich CrossCandi DanaRichard FevergeonPatrick JackElizabeth JohnsonPatricia JackMarch 13Christi BowersDavid CrossKeegan HamiltonPat JackPeter ParisKatie KallioJustice WilsonMarch 14Aidan SanderMarch 15Eva CalderonJoe Gehlen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCommunity members rally to help Kittitas resident injured in collisionKittitas resident critically injured in hit and run incident in KittitasFirst Black resident in Kittitas County, Civil War vet set to finally get a headstone for his graveEllensburg receives national acclaim on The Cowboy ChannelApartments at the former New York Cafe building filled, still waiting on retail tenantNew Ellensburg Downtown Association executive director settling inLetter: The Democrats plan is to collapse our economic systemMarch 3 blotter: Storage unit items taken, replacedMarch 8 blotter: Racoon walking in circlesGirl, 9, killed after car hits 3 people in Portland suburb Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter