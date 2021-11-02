Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Nov. 2

Katie Spencer

Shirley Wilkins Bull

Nov. 3

Conor Hulse

Josh Mattson

Macy Schmidt

Molly Slothower

Jose T Nevarez

Nov. 4

Jodi Hoctor

Matthew Anderson

Mary Belbeck

Fred Schnebly

Daniel Stanavich

Landon Sterkel

Jamie Horner

Nov. 5

Leroy Bangs

J.T. Haemmelmann

Nate Sitton

Travis Gylling

Shawnda Sorenson

Nov. 6

Alice DeWitt

Meghan Jackson

Mikaela Sitton

Debbie Davis

Nov. 7

Tyler Phelen

Jody McClure

Daniel Wagner

Nov. 8

Barb Arnott

Jerry Hake

Rylee Ricard

Jim Van de Venter

Jon Ward

Tony Marinich

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.