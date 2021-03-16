In song and verse, bluebirds somehow became the bringers of happiness and good fortune. Think of Dorothy in the “Wizard of Oz,” singing a hopeful “Somewhere over the rainbow, bluebirds fly…” Do a search, and you’ll find dozens more songs about bluebirds.
Bluebirds mean: spring is coming, weather will be warmer and skies bluer, and in the days when most folks lived on farms, there would be friendly bluebirds close by, perching on rooftops, picking up bugs in the yard, and raising a family in a nearby tree or eave of the barn.
Here in the valley, two kinds of bluebirds are the harbingers of spring. There are Mountain Bluebirds, which return from the south as early as a warm February or March, and build nests in April. The male attracts the eye with his cerulean blue plumage, the color of a hazy summer sky. Females are a more subtle light gray with blue on the wings. Originally Mountain Bluebirds would look for an old woodpecker hole in open forest areas to begin a nest. Today we find them in open sage areas near Ellensburg where people have placed nesting boxes on fence posts.
The Western Bluebird arrives a little later and begins to build a nest in May. The male has an azure or indigo blue head and back with an orange breast. His “blue” is best appreciated in bright sunlight. The female is gray and blue but with a hint of apricot on the breast. Westerns are most at home in open pine forest with meadow areas where they find insect food.
Bluebirds of both kinds build nests of dry grass and, by instinct, shelter inside a closed space for protection. Their eggs are bright blue, and usually five to six in number. Eggs hatch in 14 days and the chicks grow rapidly, leaving the nest after 18 days. Chicks have blue wings and spotted breasts, and are fed by their parents for several weeks. If food supply and weather cooperate, bluebird parents will raise two broods, 10 chicks, during a summer.
When the House Sparrow was introduced to the Americas from England in the 1800s, it gradually took over our towns and farmyards. Bluebirds have had to retreat to wild lands to nest safely. The disappearance of bluebirds as avian neighbors to human environments prompted individuals in the eastern U. S. to begin a program of nestbox placement in the 1930s. That effort has resulted in the erection of tens of thousands of boxes around the country, and has helped restore large numbers of these birds. Here in Kittitas Valley, lines of boxes along fencelines on Umptanum Road, Vantage Highway, and Hayward Hill are good places to watch, photograph, and just appreciate our bluebirds in the spring and summer months.
Due to the climate crisis, Audubon scientists estimate that up to 54% of bluebird range will be lost in Washington state. Heat waves in the spring will endanger young in the nest. Wildfires that burn repeatedly will hamper habitat recovery.
If you live outside developed areas, you may want to install a bluebird nestbox. Email kittitasaudubon@hotmail.com to find out how to get one built by Kittitas Audubon volunteers. Go to audubon.org for more information and kittitasaudubon.org for local events and news.