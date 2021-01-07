The Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners voiced its strong objection via press release to Gov. Inslee’s new phased reopening plan announced Tuesday.
Noting the plan’s drastic changes from the original model, the BOCC expressed frustration in the release that this latest modification will be especially difficult for areas such as Kittitas County that had achieved lower positive rates than surrounding counties.
“We started with dials, then phases and now we’re moving to regions, yet we still don’t have the understanding as to what is expected to get our economy and schools back to normal,” Commissioner Brett Wachsmith said in the release.
The Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery plan restructures evaluation standards for reopening with a shift from individual counties to regions comprised of multiple counties. Kittitas County is part of the South Central Region, which includes Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, and Columbia counties. The revised plan requires the region to satisfy reopening criteria collectively before receiving authorization to move to the next phase.
“Once again what the people of our county have worked so hard to achieve is ignored,” Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said in the release. “Being combined with large municipalities such as the Tri-Cities and Yakima is just plain wrong. What is occurring in Richland or Union Gap has little effect on disease transmission or response in Kittitas County.”
In the release, the BOCC stressed its continued belief that the work of the Kittitas County Public Health Department and Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson in cooperation with local governments, school districts, health care providers and emergency responders has proven to be the most effective method of responding to COVID-19. The board expressed concern that the governor’s announcement could possibly undermine the work of local health authorities now that local COVID-19 improvement results would not allow affected business to operate normally.
“We have the public health expertise here that understands not only where the actual spread is happening, but also how to work with our residents to limit it,” Commissioner Cory Wright said in the release. “The governor’s misguided attempts don’t get that, but I know that our local health authorities understand the importance of measuring our community’s health on more than just COVID-19.”
In the release, the BOCC reiterated their focus on examining available legal options while continuing to advocate for permanent changes to how prolonged emergencies are managed at the state level.
“The governor’s new plan continues the practice of issuing orders from Olympia without involving local or state elected officials,” Commissioner Osiadacz said in the release. “Next week our representatives will be back in session. Every citizen has the right to use their voice contact their senators and representatives and get legislation passed to ensure local input that balances the governor’s current unlimited powers during an extended state of emergency.”