The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) has issued a boil water order for Millpond in Ellensburg, according to a news release from Kittitas County.
The boil water order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until KCPHD releases the order.
When there is a boil water order, everyone in the affected area is asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then let the water cool before using. To avoid possible illness, use boiled or purchased bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, handwashing, and food preparation until further notice.
KCPHD will be working with Millpond to address the order. The order is a result of potential sewage seepage within the facility’s drinking water system. The order does not affect any water systems beyond the Millpond location. Millpond will be sampling water today in order to address concerns of contamination.
According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) if the drinking water supply becomes contaminated, many people can become seriously ill. KCPHD will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.
For more information about drinking water safety, visit DOH’s Drinking Water Alerts website at www.doh.wa.gov.