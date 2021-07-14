Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) has lifted the boil water order for Millpond in Ellensburg. Residents of Millpond no longer need to boil water, effective immediately, according to a news release from the department.

On July 12, KCPHD issued a boil water order because of potential sewage seepage into the facility’s drinking water systems. As a result, KCPHD required water testing. The water was tested for coliform bacteria, which would indicate a contamination in the water system. However, the drinking water analytical report was negative for coliform.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while ensuring the safety of this water system,” said KCHD Director Tristen Lamb. “We are pleased that this is not an indication of a contaminated water system and residents can resume their normal day-to-day.”

For more information about KCPHD’s Drinking Water program, visit www.co.kittitas.wa.us/health.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.