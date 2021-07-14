The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) has lifted the boil water order for Millpond in Ellensburg. Residents of Millpond no longer need to boil water, effective immediately, according to a news release from the department.
On July 12, KCPHD issued a boil water order because of potential sewage seepage into the facility’s drinking water systems. As a result, KCPHD required water testing. The water was tested for coliform bacteria, which would indicate a contamination in the water system. However, the drinking water analytical report was negative for coliform.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while ensuring the safety of this water system,” said KCHD Director Tristen Lamb. “We are pleased that this is not an indication of a contaminated water system and residents can resume their normal day-to-day.”