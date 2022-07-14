...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Elevated fire danger expected due to breezy conditions and low
relative humidity.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS... Fire danger will be elevated due to the combination
of breezy conditions and low relative humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
The League of Women Voters is partnering with the Ellensburg Library and Jerrol's to promote "The Cat in the Hat's Learning Library One Vote, Two Votes, I Vote, You Vote.," a book that helps teach children about voting.
Written in simple rhyme, this Cat in the Hat's Learning Library Book introduces early readers to the concept and practice of voting — with a focus on the American presidency. It describes the how, why, and who we vote for in a rhyming, nonfiction book that's perfect for Election Day, President's Day, and year-round reading — now with 16 bonus-pages of kid-friendly voting activities. Readers will learn the basic principles of democracy; how political parties are made; why Election Day is held in early November; and much more.