One Vote

The League of Women Voters is partnering with the Ellensburg Library and Jerrol's to promote "The Cat in the Hat's Learning Library One Vote, Two Votes, I Vote, You Vote.," a book that helps teach children about voting.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The League of Women Voters, in partnership with Jerrol's and the Ellensburg Morning Rotary, are distributing via Little Libraries and the Ellensburg Library bookmobile “The Cat in the Hat's Learning Library One Vote, Two Votes, I Vote, You Vote.” You may also purchase the book from Jerrol’s or check it out from the Ellensburg Public Library.

Written in simple rhyme, this Cat in the Hat's Learning Library Book introduces early readers to the concept and practice of voting — with a focus on the American presidency. It describes the how, why, and who we vote for in a rhyming, nonfiction book that's perfect for Election Day, President's Day, and year-round reading — now with 16 bonus-pages of kid-friendly voting activities. Readers will learn the basic principles of democracy; how political parties are made; why Election Day is held in early November; and much more. 

For more information email info@kittitasleague.org

Recommended for you