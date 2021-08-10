Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

New Fiction

n “Arsenic and adobo,” by Mia P. Manansala. Berkley Prime Crime, c2021.

n “The Bombay prince,” by Sujata Massey. Soho Crime, Inc. c2021.

n “Children of Chicago,” by Cynthia Pelayo. Agora Books, c2021.

n “How beautiful we were: a novel,” by Imbolo Mbue. Random House, c2021.

n “It had to be you: a novel,” by Georgia Clark. Emily Bestler Books/Atria, c2021.

n “A lie someone told you about yourself,” by Peter Ho Davies. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2021.

n “Mirrorland: a novel,” by Carole Johnstone. Scribner, c2021.

n “The prophets: a novel,” by Robert Jones, Jr. G. P. Putnam’s Sons, c2021.

n“Silver tears,” by Camilla Läckberg. Borzoi Book, c2021.

n “Swimming back to Trout River: a novel,” by Linda Rui Feng. Simon & Schuster, c2021.

