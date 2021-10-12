Bookends Oct. 12 Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday;. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.For more information, www.ellensburglibrary.orgn “The arbornaut: a life discovering the eighth continent in the trees above us,” by Meg Lowman. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021. n “Below the edge of darkness: a memoir of exploring light and life in the deep sea,” by Edith Widder, Ph.D. Random House, c2021.n “Fuzz: when nature breaks the law,” by Mary Roach. W.W. Norton & Company, c2021.n “How to avoid a climate disaster: the solutions we have and the breakthroughs we need,” by Bill Gates. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021. n “Paradise: one town’s struggle to survive an American wildfire,” by Lizzie Johnson. Crown, c2021.n “Private gardens of the Pacific Northwest,” by Brian D. Coleman. Gibbs Smith, c2021.n “Rescuing the planet: protecting half the land to heal the earth,” by Tony Hiss. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.n “Warmth: coming of age at the end of the world,” by Daniel Sherrell. Penguin Books, c2021.n “A world on the wing: the global odyssey of migratory birds,” by Scott Weidensaul. W. W. Norton & Company, c2021.n “A year at Clove Brook Farm: gardening, tending flocks, keeping bees, collecting antiques, and entertaining friends,” by Christopher Spitzmiller. Rizzoli, c2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alfred A. Knopf W. W. Norton & Company Ornithology Entomology Astronomy Odyssey Flock Gardening Earth Pacific Northwest Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsKittitas PUD increases power rates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter