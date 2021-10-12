Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday;. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information, www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “The arbornaut: a life discovering the eighth continent in the trees above us,” by Meg Lowman. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.

n “Below the edge of darkness: a memoir of exploring light and life in the deep sea,” by Edith Widder, Ph.D. Random House, c2021.

n “Fuzz: when nature breaks the law,” by Mary Roach. W.W. Norton & Company, c2021.

n “How to avoid a climate disaster: the solutions we have and the breakthroughs we need,” by Bill Gates. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.

n “Paradise: one town’s struggle to survive an American wildfire,” by Lizzie Johnson. Crown, c2021.

n “Private gardens of the Pacific Northwest,” by Brian D. Coleman. Gibbs Smith, c2021.

n “Rescuing the planet: protecting half the land to heal the earth,” by Tony Hiss. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.

n “Warmth: coming of age at the end of the world,” by Daniel Sherrell. Penguin Books, c2021.

n “A world on the wing: the global odyssey of migratory birds,” by Scott Weidensaul. W. W. Norton & Company, c2021.

n “A year at Clove Brook Farm: gardening, tending flocks, keeping bees, collecting antiques, and entertaining friends,” by Christopher Spitzmiller. Rizzoli, c2021.

