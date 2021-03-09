The Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information, got to http://www.ellensburglibrary.org
n “All the young men: a memoir of love, AIDS, and chosen family in the American South,” by Ruth Coker Burks & Kevin Carr O’Leary. Grove Press, c2020.
n “The best of me,” by David Sedaris. Little, Brown and Company, c2020.
n “Clouds: a memoir,” by Laura Sobiech. Nelson Books, c2020.
n “Great adaptations: star-nosed moles, electric eels, and other tales of evolution’s mysteries solved,” by Kenneth Catania. Princeton University Press, c2020.
n “How to they/them: a visual guide to nonbinary pronouns and the world of gender fluidity,” by Stuart Getty. Sasquatch Books, c2020.
n “The moth and the mountain: a true story of love, war, and Everest,” by Ed Caesar. Avid Reader Press, c2020.
n “Operation moonglow: a political history of Project Apollo,” by Teasel Muir-Harmony. Basic Books, c2020.
n “See no stranger: a memoir and manifesto of revolutionary love,” by Valarie Kaur. One World, c2020.
n “South to freedom: runaway slaves to Mexico and the road to the Civil War,” by Alice L. Baumgartner. Basic Books, c2020.
n “Unsettled ground: the Whitman Massacre and its shifting legacy in the American West,” by Cassandra Tate. Sasquatch Books, c2020.