KITTITAS — The list and the love goes on and on on the Brenda McPherson Benefit Auction site.
It’s not just the art community or the small town love from Kittitas, but the entire Kittitas Valley reaching out with donation items to help raise money for the local artist and business woman who was involved in a horrible traffic accident on March 2.
There is a turquoise, coral and jasper necklace, donated by Urban Dragon Designs; aragonite, clear quartz, and red jasper guitar string earrings donated by Hart Strings ‘n Lace; and a stained glass cross, by Linda Knox.
The Clymer Museum/Gallery donated a few John Ford Clymer posters, including “The Lewis Crossing”. The Ellensburg Distillery kicked in a bottle of Amethyst Lavender Gin. Fitterer’s Furniture donated a 36-inch “Farm Sweet Farm” round wall clock.
There is also a half day guided fly fishing trip on the 6 Ranch donated by 6 Ranch/Montana Pagano. Brenda’s sister Re Hart’s band, Spiced Rye, will pony up two hours of live music for the cause. And, of course, there is original works of art by Brenda McPherson herself, just to name a few of the items up on the auction block for the cause.
“She’s getting around a little bit with a walker or a cane,” Hart said. “We’re going to play a benefit concert at The Mule (April 25) with raffles and specials. We hope she can come and get out and hear some live music.
“Maybe not for the whole time, but for a little bit anyway.”
HELP WITH RECOVERY
McPherson sustained serious injuries that has left her with facial paralysis and major damage to her vision. All proceeds, from this auction, go to help defer ongoing medical expenses, therapy related to her care and recovery.
“What makes the auction so special is the number of people reaching out to take care of our own,” said family friend and auction spokesperson Jami Truax. “It’s just amazing and a good feeling with so many people wanting to help.
“It doesn’t matter what your political side is or what color you are, none of that matters. This is about being human. We need to get back to being human and caring about one another, and I think this auction is about that.”
Local photographer Verne Rainey has donated five photographs and proceeds of all sales at his recent exhibit in the McGiffen Room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
The auction began on April 11 and will go through April 25. Bidding will close on the final day, so if someone gets outbid early in the process, they still have an opportunity to come back and make another bid, Truax said.
“I’ve made a couple of bids myself,” she said with a laugh. “I was outbid on one item, so I bid again.
“The original goal was to raise $50,000, but the fund right now is $60,000. We really just want to raise as much as possible and it’s been amazing how the community and people have responded with their generosity.”