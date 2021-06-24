The Kittitas County burn ban will be modified to include Snoqualmie Pass (Fire District 51). All outdoor burning, including recreational campfires is now prohibited.
According to a press release from the county, the changes will take effect at 11:59 p.m. On Wednesday, June 23, and will last until further notice.
Easton (Fire District 3) will be modified to prohibit all outdoor burning to include campfires. The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning for both fire districts. A fireworks ban has also been issued which includes these districts.
All covered barbecues are allowed at this time unless specifically prohibited later. Gas fire pits are also allowed at this time under burn ban rules.
More information on burn ban statuses for all areas of Kittitas County can be found on the county’s website.