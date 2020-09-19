The League of Women Voters of Kittitas County and the Ellensburg Daily Record are co-sponsoring virtual candidate forums before the Nov. 3 election, according to the news release from the league.
The forums will be live-streamed on the LWVKC YouTube channel and available for viewing later on the YouTube channel, ECTV and Inland Networks.
The forums for Kittitas County Commissioners will be live-streamed on Saturday, Oct. 3. The Position 1 race between Kristen Ashley and Cory Wright will be from 4-5 p.m. and the Position 2 race between Laura Osiadacz and Jerry Martens will be from 2-3 p.m.
The forum for the Kittitas County Sheriff race between Bart Olson and Clay Myers will be live-streamed from 6-7 p.m., Oct. 3.
The forum for the Kittitas County PUD Commissioner race between Rick Catlin and Patrick Kelleher will be live-streamed from 6-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4.
The forum for the Washington Legislative District 13 race between Tom Dent and Eduardo Castañeda-Diaz will be live-streamed 6:30-7:30 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 5.
Candidate forums provide the opportunity for community members to meet the candidates and learn about their positions on issues that are important to the community. Candidates will make a brief opening statement and then answer questions.
Community members are encouraged to submit questions that are issue-oriented and that apply to both candidates to info@kittitasleague.org by Sept. 27. A limited amount of time during the forum will also be available for questions from the audience. A phone number for texting questions will be posted to the YouTube channel for each live-streamed event.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters does not support or oppose any candidate or political party.
For more information, contact the League at info@kittitasleague.org.