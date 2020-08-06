Sixty-four businesses in Kittitas County received the Kittitas County CARES Act Funding, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
Thirty of the 64 businesses came from Cle Elum, while 17 came from Ellensburg, eight came from Roslyn, two came from Thorp, two came from Ronald, two came from Easton, one came from Snoqualmie, one came from South Cle Elum and one came from Kittitas.
The selected businesses come from the following industries; 12% construction, 9% hospitality, 12% restaurant, 15% retail, 47% services, 2% counseling and 3% manufacturing.
“CARES Act Funding was a vital resource to our small businesses who had no choice but to shut down. Small businesses are what make up our local economy, they are not people far away, they are our friends, neighbors and family. Our community has been working together from the start of the COVID-19 response and that was another reason why this process went so smoothly and efficiently. The process involved local stakeholders who made funding recommendations. On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, I’d like to thank everyone involved for their hard work in getting these funds allocated,” said District 3 County Commissioner Brett Wachsmith.