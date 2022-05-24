It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of a fellow child advocate, colleague and friend, Judy Backlund. Mrs. Backlund had been a valued member of our team since July 2021 and will be missed.
Mrs. Backlund was introduced to Court Advocates for Children by her longtime friend and our CASA Liaison/Advocate, Debbie Schmit. Judy’s longtime commitment and passion for child welfare made her an excellent candidate for our program as a child advocate. Very quickly after initial introductions Judy completed here 30+ hours of pre-service training and was sworn in as an officer of the superior court on July 08, 2021, as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA). Judy and her husband, Phil enthusiastically attended and supported our program’s fundraisers and community awareness events. Judy’s easy smile and enthusiasm for serving families in our community was contagious to all those around her. Court Advocates for Children feels a great loss.
Please keep Judy’s family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time. We send our deepest sympathies to her husband, Phil, sons, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Rexinger’s Barn at 291 Aviator Lane, off Kittitas Highway. Judy will be laid to rest in a private family service at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg. You are invited to read Mrs. Backlund’s complete obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.johnston-williams.com