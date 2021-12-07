Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County Cattlemen and CattleWomen, along with the Washington Beef Commission, will sponsor the Second Harvest Mobile Market visit to Ellensburg from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, according to an news release from the organizations.

This will again, as last year, be a drive-thru event, and will include a variety of food, including beef. Washington’s beef community, in 2010, when cattle ranchers and feeders learned of the severe lack of high quality protein reaching the food bank system, partnered and the Beef Counts program was created.

All in need are welcome to attend, no proof of eligibility required.

