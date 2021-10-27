Johnston and Williams

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Charles A. “Chuck” Cruse

A celebration of life reception for Charles A. “Chuck” Cruse will be held on Thursday, October 28 at the Manastash Room at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds. Stop by anytime between 2:00-5:00 p.m. to share memories and stories. Complete obituary at www.johnston-williams.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.