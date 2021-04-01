Central Washington University’s Center for Leadership and Community Engagement is hosting a campus and community “Crave to Donate” food drive now through April 9, according to a news release from CWU.
“Crave to Donate,” will collect non-perishable items that will be used to create food boxes for CWU students with emergency needs.
“With COVID restrictions in mind, on April 2nd and 9th we will host drive-thru drop-offs at the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC) for community members to donate items,” said CLCE Program Manager Amber Hoefer. “We’re also partnering with Safeway and Grocery Outlet where they will be receiving donations for us those days and times as well.”
The Ellensburg Grocery Outlet (705 N. Ruby St.) will accept donations from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the Ellensburg Safeway (400 N. Ruby St.) from 6 a.m. to midnight throughout the food drive.
Suggested contributions include items from peanut butter or other nut butters to hand sanitizers, vegetable or olive oil to dryer sheets. Whatever the donation, the item must be unexpired and unopened.
CWU faculty, staff, and students may also contribute at drop-off locations at:
• CLCE, SURC, 256, weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• SURC Information Desk, Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.;
• Associated Students of CWU student government office, SURC 236, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
• Diversity and Equity Center, Black Hall 101, Monday through Thursday 1 to 5 p.m.; and,
• During Wildcat Wednesdays tabling at the SURC, 10 a.m. to noon.
“We’re also accepting online monetary donations to the Presidents United to Solve Hunger student organization here at Central and offering in-person volunteer experiences, such as help build and pack and build the food kits that will be distributed to students,” said Alejandra Cruz Martinez, administrative assistant for ASCWU Student Life and Facilities, who is working on the project through a civic engagement fellowship focused on food insecurity.
“We would love the support of student organizations, clubs, residence halls, Central faculty and staff, the community — anyone who can help us address the need,” she said.
Additional information about the food drive is available on the CLCE website.