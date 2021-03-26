Central Washington University will be taking a stand to combat sexual violence against female farmworkers during National Week of the Farmworkers—”Honoring Cesar Chavez, Semana de los Campesinos,” according to a news release from CWU.
Through March 31, CWU is joining the Bandana Project public awareness campaign, which looks to address the issue of workplace sexual violence against farm working women. Cases of sexual assault and rape against these women is believed to be higher than the national average, while reporting of the attacks is lower.
On Saturday, a Wildcat Farm Volunteer Opportunity will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., welcoming volunteers who want to honor the dedication of farm working communities. Online advance registration is required.
And on Wednesday, “Honoring Cesar Chavez: From the Ground Up” will be held at 5 p.m. During the virtual event, the experiences of CWU students and families within the farmworker community, the inequities they experience, and the additional hardships they’ve experienced because of COVID will be discussed.
“Central Washington is home to many within our farm working communities who continue to sustain our everyday living,” said Elizabeth Vidaurri, CWU’s Diversity and Equity (DEC) program manager and the awareness week coordinator. “National Week of the Farmworkers allows us to honor their contributions and proactively challenge the systems that continue to oppress them.”
The “art-activism and advocacy” Bandana Project, introduced in 2007, encourages participants to decorate white bandanas with words of encouragement, motivational statements, inspirational pictures, or other art and display them in public places to demonstrate support for farmworker women and a commitment to ending sexual violence against them.
At CWU, prepackaged bandana donations can be dropped off at collection bins across campus through March 31. All donations will go to the Yakima Valley Farm Worker’s Clinic.
Also during National Week of the Farmworkers, the DEC will feature Farmworker Student Appreciation Stories on its social media accounts, calling attention to the lives of Wildcat farmworkers and farm-working families.