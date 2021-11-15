Central men fall to Cal State San Bernardino For the DAILY RECORD Nov 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Central Washington University men’s basketball team fell to Cal State San Bernardino, 88-74 in the final game of the Otter Classic on Saturday, according to a story posted on CWU Athelerics website.The Wildcats (1-1) got out to a slow start in the opening minutes. Their first six points all came from David Thompson, but Central found itself behind 6-9. Xavier Smith was the second Wildcat on the score sheet with a layup to make it 9-8. An 8-0 run from the ‘Yotes (2-0) pushed their lead to 17-9.All four of Thompson’s baskets came from the left wing. Stafford picked up seven points with a pair of treys and a free throw. San Bernardino ran its lead to 46-29 at the end of the first half after leading for 18:05. Brandon Knapper led the ‘Yotes with 16 first half points.Central struggled to find a rhythm offensively shooting just 29% (9-31) from the floor in the opening stanza.Comparatively, the Coyotes converted at a clip of 57.6%. From beyond the arc, the ‘Yotes were 5-for-12 while Central was 4-for-18. The Wildcats outperformed the ‘Yotes in certain categories and recorded four steals, one block, eight points off turnovers, and five second chance points. San Bernardino outscored CWU in the paint, 22-4.After the restart for the second half, the Wildcats found a groove on offense. They outscored the Coyotes 45-42. CWU shot 44.12% from the field and 11-for-11 at the charity stripeCentral continued making the most of the Coyotes’ mistakes, adding 13 points off turnovers in the second stanza. Central’s bench chipped in with a total of 23 points for the contest, while San Bernardino’s reserves managed just 12 points.Micah Pollard scored seven consecutive points for Central midway through the second half. He finished with seven points. Matt Poquette led Central with 16 points. He finished 6-for-10 from the floor and 4-for-4 at the free throw line. He also led CWU with seven rebounds. Poquette added two blocks, two steals, and one assist to his day. Both Smith and Thompson accumulated 14 points.Knapper finished with 33 points for San Bernardino. He shot 13-for-19, including a 6-for-10 mark from deep. Eddie Davis led the ‘Yotes with 11 rebounds.Central Washington is back on the road this weekend. The Wildcats travel north of the border to Burnaby, B.C. There are a trio of games slated for the ‘Cats. They open playing host Simon Fraser University in a non-conference matchup on Friday. Saturday, they take on Langara College before closing the weekend against Capilano. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags San Bernardino Brandon Knapper Sport Basketball Matt Poquette Central Washington University Free Throw Xavier Smith Central Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Daily Record switching to all-mail deliveryNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Seattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchLetter: City needs to address Chestnut Avenue intersection safetyMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue" Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter