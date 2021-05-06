Central Washington University will require students, faculty and staff who are on campus to receive a COVID-19 vaccination prior to returning to campus for fall quarter.
The notice was letter out via a letter to the campus and posted to Central’s website this morning.
The decision anticipates the Federal Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the vaccines. The vaccines are currently under emergency approval.
The letter states, “FDA approval is a key factor in our consideration of a vaccine mandate. The current vaccines have been in use since mid-December under emergency use authorizations. Since that time, data have shown the vaccines to provide effective protection against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.”
Central’s decision follows similar actions taken by Washington State University and the University of Washington. Western Washington University also announced its vaccine requirement this morning.
According to the letter, students and employees will be required to verify that they have been vaccinated.
Earlier this year, Central announced its intention to return to in-classroom instruction this coming fall. The university has allowed a mix of online and in-person instruction this year.
Vaccinations will allow a return to a higher degree of on-campus living. This past year, residence halls have been restricted to one person per room, with other restrictions on commons areas.
In the letter, university officials said the decision was driven by the increased availability of the vaccine. This spring Central has offered vaccine clinics on campus for students and staff.