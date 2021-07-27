Central Transit introduces SMS text messages or interactive voice response messaging For the DAILY RECORD Rodney Harwood Jul 27, 2021 Jul 27, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central Transit is now providing riders with even more access to real-time information through SMS text messages or interactive voice response messaging. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The ride has become more convenient and time sensitive with Central Transit now providing riders with even more access to real-time information through SMS text messages or interactive voice response messaging, according to a press release.While waiting at a bus stop, riders can text or talk their bus stop number to (509) 297-8861 and instantly receive tracking information for the next arriving bus and route.If multiple routes serve the same stop, the automatic reply will include arrival times for all the routes servicing that stop. For route-specific requests, users can add the route number after the bus stop number to receive information for only that particular route. Example: 324 12 where “324” is the bus stop number and “12” is the route number. New signs posted at all bus stops provide riders with the phone number to text or call and the bus stop number.The new service is just one additional way Central Transit is working to ensure every transit rider can access an efficient and reliable transportation system.Central Transit riders can continue to use the Transit mobile app for real-time information for all routes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesPilot dies in small plane crash in western IdahoState-managed lands will close for recreational use beginning FridayUpdated story: Multiple fires result in I-90 closures Friday afternoonCWU President James Wohlpart adapting to his new positionJuly 26 blotter: Unsheared sheepSchools await direction on mask requirementsCanadian photographer captures the moment on the 2021 Ellensburg Rodeo posterWildfire starts off of I-90, milepost 78Volta Charging Announces New Station Installation In Renton, Washington“Native Women Changing their Worlds,” features journey of 12 indigenous women Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter