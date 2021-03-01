Central Washington University’s baseball team split a doubleheader with St. Martin’s Saturday after splitting a doubleheader with the Saints on Friday as well to open the season, according to information posted on CWU’s website.
Central won the first game Saturday, 4-3, and dropped the second, 13-11.
"We haven't played in almost 12 months, to get a four-game series in and compete, and to stay in it four games is fantastic." CWU Head Coach Desi Storey said. "We weren't perfect, we made some mistakes yesterday and had some opportunities but we were there and in it. I thought both teams played very well here today in game 1. Things got away from us on the mound a little bit, but we didn't quit. We kept fighting, had some at-bats, the bullpen stepped up and did a great job."
GAME 1
The Wildcats started strong out of the gate. Taking advantage of some Saint's mistakes, the 'Cats took a 1-0 lead to end the first. An RBI single in the second inning by Mitch Lesmeister extended the Wildcat lead out to 2-0. Brayde Hirai led the Wildcats through 5 no-hit innings allowing them to limit the Saint's opportunities on offense.
St. Martin’s rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Central responded in the bottom of the sixth.
Zach Berryman drew a walk and then advanced to third base on a double by Justin Hampson down the right field line. Lesmeister drove in what would be the winning runs with a rocket off of the left field fence.
Justin Hampson finished game one 3-3 at the plate with 2 runs. Lesmeister drove in three runs. Riley Wingerson and Rhyse Frey closed out the final two innings for the 'Cats allowing only a single hit. Wingerson was awarded the win and Frey the save.
GAME 2
The second game started to go off track in the second inning as the Wildcats issued six walks, committed two errors and allowed four hits as the Saints jumped out to an 8-0 lead. St. Martin’s added five more in the third, the build a 13-0 edge.
In the bottom of the fourth the 'Cats found life, taking advantage of an error, and RBI hits by Riley Wingerson and Michael Peter to close the gap to 13-3..
In the sixth. a walk, a wild pitch and hit, started the Central rally. Justin Culpepper drove in two with a bases-loaded single. Peter followed that with a triple to score two more. Peter then scored on a wild pitch. By the end of the frame, Central had plated six to make the game 13-9.
Central tightened the contest further with two runs in the sixth but could not get any closer, falling 13-11, as the game was called after six few to darkness.
Peter finished 3 for 3 with four RBI. Hampson went 2 for 4 with a run driven in. Culpepper went 2 for 4 and drove in two.
The Wildcats take on Western Oregon University at home, March 13 and 14..