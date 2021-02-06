A partnership between Central Washington University Multimodal Learning and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has helped train more than 1,000 COVID-19 case investigators and contact tracers since last fall, according to a news release from CWU.
Now, the two state institutions are considering ways they can work together on future initiatives.
First introduced in September, DOH’s remote case investigation and contact tracing training (CI/CT) program utilizes a separate “instance” of CWU’s Canvas education platform — apart from the one CWU students use — so the state can provide instruction to individuals who want to help protect people in their communities from COVID-19.
While the need for case investigators and contact tracers is not currently as high as it was in November and December, DOH expects to offer additional training sessions, which could boost the total number of trainees by as many as 200. The partnership with CWU Multimodal has been so successful that DOH expects to offer similar training programs through Canvas.
“This has been a fantastic experience for us, and we look forward to working together more in the future,” said Erika Baker, a group training supervisor at DOH. “Our relationship with CWU has been amazing, and it will just continue to evolve. There’s always going to be a need for remote training, and we are glad that we now have access to Canvas and can use it effectively.”
Baker said she has been in contact with others at DOH who are interested in using Canvas for training purposes. She noted that Canvas is a common tool for most university students and recent graduates around the state — a fact that only adds to the appeal of working with CWU.
“It’s a pretty flawless system,” said Baker, who assumed a lead role on the project in November. “Many students are familiar with the Canvas platform, so they already know their way around. That makes it easier for us, too.”
While most of the benefits of using Canvas have been realized by DOH and the trainees, CWU Multimodal also has come out ahead. Prior to the partnership, the department had been looking for an opportunity to utilize the second instance of Canvas. Now, Director Joy Fuqua and her team are considering ways the university may be able to accommodate more remote training partners with the expanded platform.
“This partnership has been so successful that we would like to consider future training opportunities with the DOH and maybe others,” Fuqua said. “It’s been great to see state agencies working to solve problems with other state agencies.”