The 2021 CWU Department of Art and Design Faculty Exhibition will be on view in the Sarah Spurgeon Gallery from Feb. 18 through March 12, according to a news release from CWU.
This biennial exhibit features recent artwork by 20 full- and part-time faculty, emeritus faculty, and graduate teaching assistants. Visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to view sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, wood design, graphic design, illustration, photography, painting, drawing, and printmaking.
Participating artists include: Glen Bach, Howard Barlow, Justin Colt Beckman, David Bieloh, Joan CawleyCrane, Maya Chachava, Alexander Chitungo, Marcus DeSieno, Megan Hansen, Joshua Humphrey, Jeremy Irvin, Shane L. Johnson, Rachel Hall Kirk, Cynthia Krieble, Lindsay Peyton, Stephen Robison, Gregg Schlanger, Jerry Slough, Shari S. Stoddard, and Matthew Wenz.
The Sarah Spurgeon Gallery is located in Randall Hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard and is open 10 a.m. to p.m., weekdays and 1 to 5 p.m., Saturdays. Admission is free.
Note that all CWU safety protocols will be in place, including the use of face coverings. For more information, visit the department website at: www.cwu.edu/art