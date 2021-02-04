COVID-19 has changed the landscape of sports at every level, but it did not stop national signing day for college football.
On Wednesday, Central Washington University announced a class of 18 signees. The following is a list of signees with comments from the coaching staff and player.
SIGNING CLASS
Bryan Henderson | OL | 6’3 | 305 lbs. | Stanwood, Washington | Standwood HS
Head Coach Chris Fisk on Henderson: “Bryan Henderson has a work ethic that gets you very excited about working with him. He has great size and strength and will be a great addition to the brotherhood.”
Offensive Coordinator Zach TInkler on Henderson: “Bryan is a unique talent. His size is jaw-dropping, but he also has a hunger to improve as a player. His level of improvement as an athlete from his junior year to now is significant and he has the desire and work ethic to be an elite player.”
Henderson on CWU: “I chose CWU because I really liked the atmosphere, the campus, and the I feel CWU football gave me the best chance to succeed in my college football career.”
Kaanan Huffman | DL | 6’4 | 230 lbs. | West Linn, Oregon | West Linn HS
Coach Fisk on Huffman: “Kaanan is a 3rd and long nightmare for an offensive tackle. We are always excited to get a guy that has been through Coach Millers program.”
Defensive Coordinator Nate Johnson on Huffman: “Kaanan definitely passes the eye test, but more importantly he is everything we’re looking for in a student-athlete. He has the ability to change a game off the edge and we expect big things from him in the years to come.”
Huffman on CWU: “I chose CWU because I loved the family feel that I got from the coaches and I love the town.”
Matulino Masunu | DL | 6’0 | 308 lbs. | Nu’uuli, American Samoa | Bellevue HS
Masunu recorded 65 tackles during his sophomore year, including 28 solo tackles and 15 tackles for loss. He was awarded First Team All-King County honors, the only sophomore to be named to the list. His junior year, Masunu was named a First Team All-State defensive lineman, First Team All-King County, and First Team Seattle Times All-Star defensive tackle.
Coach Fisk on Masunu: “Lino is a guy that gets me excited about coaching, he has an infectious personality and will have an immediate impact in our program.”
OC Tinker on Masunu: “We are very excited about Lino’s athleticism at defensive tackle. He has the rare ability to be elusive and powerful, and we look forward to seeing him mature at the position.”
Masunu on CWU: “I chose CWU because I loved the campus. I also loved the family environment that I get from the football team and the coaches!”
Max Moenoa | TE | 6’3 | 240 lbs. | Lake Stevens, Wash. | Lake Stevens HS
Moenoa recorded 44 receptions and seven touchdowns, while he notched 446 yards receiving. He earned Second Team All-Wesco for his efforts.
Coach Fisk on Moenoa: “Max has tremendous ball skills for a big man. He is a physical blocker that can play in a number of different spot offensively.”
OC Tinker on Moenoa: “Max brings a Swiss army knife skill-set to our TE room. He’s got a great feel for route-running, leverage, and finding or creating space on the field. He comes from an outstanding HS program at Lake Stevens, so he’s been coached well and has a competitive edge.”
Jalen Owens | DB | 5’10 | 165 lbs. | Atlanta, Georgia | Westview HS (OR)
Coach Fisk on Owens: “Jalen’s has a nice combination of speed and length to add to a strong corner tradition here at CWU. His best football days are ahead of him.”
DC Johnson on Owens: “Good things happen to those who run, and Jalen can certainly fly. It’s very rare to get someone with as much raw talent as he has, and we cannot wait to start working with him.”
Owens on CWU: “I chose CWU because when I got there on my first visit it seemed like a really good place to be. I got a good vibe from being up there. The coaches really seem to care about their players inside and outside of football and they especially care about the players’ academics. Knowing that, I think CWU is the best place for me and I can’t wait to be a Wildcat!”
Chase Coalson | DB | 6’0 | 195 lbs. | Gig Harbor, Washington | Peninsula HS
Coalson registered 77 tackles and two interceptions for the Seahawks last year. He was also a team captain. Coalson earned all-league defensive back for his efforts.
Coach Fisk on Coalson: “Chase has a drive and determination to be great that is very hard to find. I am excited to see where that drive takes him in the next five years.”
DC Johnson on Coalson: “Chase is the poster-child for what one can accomplish with grit and determination. Once he sets his mind to a task, it will get accomplished. Chase is the type of student-athlete great programs are built with.”
Coalson on CWU: “I chose CWU because of the family oriented coaching staff that wants the best for us and from us.”
Dylan Dean |OL | 6’5 | 270 | Vancouver, Washington | Columbia River HS
Dean was named a GSHL Scholar Athlete last year.
Coach Fisk on Dean: “Dylan’s best football is ahead of him, he has a great combination of size, and length. Dylan will have an early impact in our brotherhood.”
DC Tinker on Dean: “Dylan loves the sport and will develop with our weight program into a strong OL. Columbia River has a long tradition of producing tough, versatile OL and Dylan is in that mold.”
Dean on CWU: “I chose CWU for the great sense of community and the winning culture within it.”
Sermon Wilson | DL | 6’3 | 225 lbs. | Puyallup, Washington | Puyallup HS
During his career with the Vikings, Wilson earned both first and second team all-league honors. Over two seasons, he amassed 17 sacks and over 150 tackles.
Coach Fisk on Wilson: “Sermon is going to bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to our program. Mix that with his ability at defensive end, it’s a coach’s dream scenario.”
DC Johnson on Wilson: “Sermon is one of those guys that just lights up a room. We are fortunate to get another talented defensive player from Puyallup High and Coach Jeffers. He has the ability to be as good as he wants to be and that’s very exciting.”
Wilson on CWU: “I chose CWU because I believe it is the right fit for me.”
Logan Brady | WR | 6’1 | 188 lbs. | Stellacoom, Washington | Stellacoom, Washington
Brady earned first team all-league honors his junior season. He notched 16 total touchdowns and 1,121 all-purpose yards. He also earned three principal’s honor roll selections, two president’s list selections, and a selection to both the dean’s and chancellor’s list academically.
Coach Fisk on Brady: “When I think of Logan, I think of a Swiss Army Knife. His unique ability to play multiple positions gives him an opportunity to make an immediate impact.”
Coach Tinker on Brady: “Logan is among the most productive players we saw based on his junior video. He plays in a spread system and works from the backfield, the slot, and on the outside. His Steilacoom offense was one of the best in the state and we love his high football IQ and versatility.”
Brady on CWU: “I chose CWU because of the great relationships with the coaches, the feeling of home on campus, and the opportunity to win a national championship.”
Daniel Buxton |QB | 6’4 | 200 | Sammamish, Washington | Skyline HS
Buxton racked up 1,480 yards through the air last season. He doled out nine touchdown passes.
Coach Fisk on Buxton: “Daniel has all of the tools to be a great college quarterback. His leadership, intelligence and arm ability are the total package at QB.”
OC Tinker on Buxton: “Daniel’s best QB play is in front of him. He comes from a bit of a QB factory at Skyline HS and he has the arm ability to make all the throws at the college level. We’re excited to get him to Ellensburg and spread the ball around the yard.”
Buxton on CWU: “I chose CWU because I loved the coaches and school provides a great environment to focus on academics and football.”
Colson Brunner | LS | 6’0 | 255 lbs. | Cashmere, Washington | Cashmere HS
Brunner earned First Team All-CTL honors as a long snapper. He is rated the top long snapper recruit in Washington and 23rd in the nation.
Coach Fisk on Brunner: “Colson has all of the skills to help this program from the day he steps on campus. He has a unique ability to be a great snapper and great cover man.”
Special Teams Coordinator Spencer Capitani: “Colson has the perfect combination of velocity and accuracy we are looking for at the snapper position. He is an incredibly motivated young man who wants nothing but perfection every time he steps on the field.”
Brunner on CWU: “I chose CWU because of the family atmosphere throughout the whole football team!”
Tanner Volk | DB | 6’1 | 180 | Aloha, Oregon | Aloha HS
Volk was named a Second Team All-Metro wide receiver and defensive back. He also garnered Koin 6 News Athlete of the Week selections. Academically, Volk earned four honor roll selections and two All-Metro Academic Team selections.
Coach Fisk on Volk: “I love getting a coach’s kid! Tanner’s football I.Q. is through the roof, and he has the athleticism to match it! His speed and physicality is tremendous.”
DC Johnson on Volk: “Tanner is the Swiss army knife of safeties. He’s physical at the point of attack and has the ability to roam in the post. As a student of the game, he has the ability to run our defense effectively. We are very excited to be able to work with him for many years to come.”
Volk on CWU: “I chose CWU because it felt just like home. As soon as Coach Capitani gave me the first call and offered me, I knew this was the place to be. I know how much love they showed and this that is program and school was going to be the best fit for me. I have a great relationship with the coaches. They are all great coaches and, more importantly, great people. This program has a family atmosphere and it’s somewhere I want to strive in. Go Cats!
Kekoa Pele-Allen | OL | 6’3 | 289 lbs. | Ventura, California | Oaks Christian HS
Pele-Allen earned first team all-league selections in both 2018 and 2019. He was named a second team all-state honoree in 2018 and in 2019 earned second team all-county.
Coach Fisk on Pele-Allen: “Kekoa has a ton of playing experience at a very high level in California. We are very excited to get him up to the PNW.”
OC Tinker on Pele-Allen: “Kekoa is an exciting prospect from a very strong Oaks Christian program. He is a polished, athletic OL with a streak of energy in his play.”
Pele-Allen on CWU: “I chose CWU because it was the best fit for me as a student and football player.”
Slade Edwards | OL | 6’2 | 280 lbs. | Yelm, Washington | Yelm HS
Edwards was a multi-sport athlete while at Yelm. He made an appearance at the state wrestling tournament during his first year competing on the mat.
Coach Fisk on Edwards: “Slade is a throwback football player. He has a grit and toughness about him that fits CWU and our offensive line culture.”
OC Tinker on Edwards: “Slade is a person-mover. He has great ability to knock people backwards. His physicality and athleticism will be a great addition to our OL room.”
Edwards on CWU: “I chose CWU because it’s an amazing school with an awesome football program which I’m excited to be a part of. Central offers an amazing opportunity for education and lets me have many options for what I plan to do! It’s also just close enough that I can see my family.”
Kingston Grey | OL | 6’4 | 315 |Mead, Washington | Mount Spokane HS
Coach Fisk on Grey: “Kingston checks every single box there is to check. I can’t wait to get to work with Kingston, you don’t get to coach a kid like this every day.”
OC Tinker on Grey: “Kingston has the size, skill, and ability to be an impact player at CWU. We love his passion for the game and his overall athleticism.”
Grey on CWU: “I liked the community and I feel that it was a great fit for me to pursue my education and my football career.”
Justin Douglas | LB | 6’1 | 217 lbs. | Elk Grove, California | Rocky Mountain HS (ID)
Douglas was named a first team all-section honoree as a junior and earned honorable mention during his sophomore season.
DC Johnson on Douglas: “There is no substitute for guys that love the game, and Justin is just that. After California suspended football, he and his family moved to Idaho so he could compete. He flies around the field and loves playing the aggressive brand of football that we love. Very excited to get to work with Justin one on one and help him build on his strengths.”
Douglas on CWU: “I chose CWU because of the great coaching staff, I felt at home, and I believe it is the best opportunity for my future.”
Jude Mullette | K/P | 6’2 | 175 lbs. | Vancouver, Washington | Mountain View High School
Mullette was named the all-league specialist of the year, as well as taking home both all-league kicker and all-league punter honors. Academically, Mullette was a five-time scholar athlete award winner.
Coach Fisk on Mullette: “Jude is a self-taught kicker who has unbelievable leg strength. I am excited to see him get with Coach Kuhn and watch how good this kid can be. “
STC Capitani on Mullette: “Jude is a raw talent who has the leg ability to do some big things at CWU. He is a high character student-athlete who I can’t wait to get to campus and start working.”
Mullette on CWU: “Seeing the campus and meeting the football coaches really made CWU feel like home! I’m very excited about the academic opportunities the university gives me going forward.”
Drew Stultz | OL | 6’2 | 270 lbs. | Snohomish, Washington | Snohomish
Stultz earned first team all-area, First Team All-Wesco, and Second Team All-Wesco during his time with the Panthers.
Coach Fisk on Stultz: “Drew has a great combination of size and speed. His ability to pull and play in space is special.”
OC Tinker on Stultz: “Drew is from a Snohomish program that has produced a lot of great interior OL. He is very good coming off the ball and creating a dent in the defense.”