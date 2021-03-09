Central Washington University’s men’s basketball team closed out its abbreviated 2021 season this past weekend by splitting a pair of games with Northwest Nazarene, according to the information posted on CWU’s website.
Northwest Nazarene came into Friday’s game ranked fourth in the West Region.
Central trailed 41-38 at halftime, but dominated the Nighthawks in the second half, to come away with a 94-84 win.
Central shot 64.5 percent from the floor in the second half, including a 7-for-10 mark from beyond the three-point line and a 9-for-11 mark at the free-throw line. They outrebounded Northwest Nazarene 15-11, including a 4-3 edge in offensive rebounds. The Wildcat reserves scored 38 points in just the second half.
“That was a good win for our team,” CWU Head Coach Brandon Rinta said. “NNU is a very good team with a ton of depth. I was impressed with the poise our team showed and the adjustments they were able to make throughout the game. We got down eight twice in the first half and three times in the second half and they kept fighting.”
Five players reached double-digit scoring for Central Washington. C.J. Hyder led the way with 18 points. Marqus Gilson and Colby Gennett each recorded 14, while Matt Poquette notched a dozen, and Smith recorded 11. Both Gennett and Poquette finished the contest not missing from the floor, going 4-for-4 and 5-for-5 respectively.
FALL SHORT ON SATURDAY
Northwest Nazarene broke open a close game with a 16-0 run late in the first half of Saturday’s game. The Nighthawks then held on for a 90-75 win.
“NNU played very well tonight,” Rinta said. ‘”(Ezekiel) Alley got on a roll and was able to keep the score at arm’s length in the second half. Xavier (Smith), Micah (Pollard), Matt (Poquette), and Marqus (Gilson) did their best to try and carry us tonight.”
Pollard finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Xavier Smith added 15 points, four assists, and four rebounds, while Poquette recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal. Gilson finished with five boards and one block, along with 10 points.
The loss ended Central’s season at 2-4.