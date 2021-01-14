A. James Wohlpart was named the new Central Washington University president by the CWU Board of Trustees on Thursday, according to a news release from CWU.
Wohlpart, who will be Central's 15th president, currently serves as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) and was interim president at UNI from July 2016 to January 2017.
Board chair Ron Erickson said Wohlpart’s comprehensive academic and leadership experience in higher education set him apart from other candidates.
“Jim understands that we must elevate the civic engagement of our students in order to ensure a thriving democracy,” said Erickson, adding the urgency of that charge has never been greater. “His vision is one Central has long shared: to be a place of learning and growth that both supports and challenges students as they develop into fully informed citizens.”
Wohlpart holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, an masters of art in English from Colorado State University, and a bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy from the University of Tennessee. Prior to serving at UNI, Wohlpart was dean of undergraduate studies at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) from 2011-2015; he served as associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 2005-2011 and chair of the Division of Humanities and Arts from 2000-2005.
Wohlpart’s annual salary will be $400,000, approximately the same as current President James L. Gaudino. Additional information about the new president can be found at: www.cwu.edu/15-president.