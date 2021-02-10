Central Washington University offers one of the best higher education experiences in the state for non-traditional learners, according to the national college ratings website, CollegeFactual.com.
CWU was ranked third in the 2021 Best Colleges for Non-Traditional Students In Washington report, earning high marks for programs that cater to individuals who don’t follow the conventional high-school-to-college route, according to a news release from CWU.
CollegeFactual.com is a tool for students and parents make more informed decisions during the college selection process, analyzing and simplifying complex data to provide a more fact-based approach.
The report analyzed 50 colleges and universities in Washington, considering more than 20 data points, such as degree completion, post-graduate earnings, and distance-learning options. Central was ranked among the top 5% nationally in this category.
“Adult learners and other non-traditional students will be in good company if they decide to attend Central Washington University,” the report said, adding that CWU is among the best universities in the nation for overall diversity.
One of the many ways CWU has been effective in serving non-traditional students is through its eight university sites and centers around the state. Time- and place-bound students can take advantage of a variety of hybrid and evening programs that cater to individual schedules and lifestyles.
In addition to being a good destination for non-traditional learners, the website report also noted Central’s value and the relative earning potential for new graduates.
“Students who graduate from CWU with a bachelor’s degree go on to jobs where they make an average salary of $46,500 in their early years. (That is) 17% more than the average college graduate’s salary of $39,802 per year.”