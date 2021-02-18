The Central Washington University women’s soccer team will play a 2021 season schedule, according to information posted on CWU’s website
‘We are excited to have the opportunity to train and compete,” CWU head women’s soccer coach Mike Farrand said. “Our CWU Athletic Administration staff, the university and our county health commissioner have worked tirelessly week to week to help us get to this point.”
The Wildcats have six GNAC games slated for the spring, starting in April and concluding at the end of May. Central opens with a home game against St. Martin’s University on April 10 before traveling to Saint Martin’s University on April 24.
“I am excited for our seniors who are still with us that they have the opportunity to play and excited for our freshman who have yet to experience a college soccer season,” Farrand continued.
CWU travels to play Seattle Pacific on May 1. The Wildcats then come back to Tomlinson Stadium on May 8 for a rivalry matchup with the Vikings in the first of two matchups against Western Washington University.
The final two games of the season are reverse fixtures. Central hosts Seattle Pacific on May 15, before traveling to Western Washington on May 22 to close out the season.
“We have a chance with our games in the spring to continue to get better,” Farrand said. “Our players are going to be able to train and compete. For us, we want to get better every day. We want to prepare for fall of 2021 and a run at a GNAC Championship.”