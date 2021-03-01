Central Washington University softball opened the season Saturday with a doubleheader sweep, 13-5 and 18-6, over Puget Sound at CWU, according to information posted on the CWU website.
"It's feels good to be back on the field and playing again," CWU Head Coach Alison Mitchell said. "It was much needed to shake the rust off and play someone other than ourselves. We have shown major growth over the last 11 months, but we have yet to scratch the surface of our talent."
GAME ONE
Central opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning. Harlee Carpenter scored on a throwing error and Alyssa Benthagen drove in a run with a single. The lead was short-lived as the Loggers scored five in the second inning, to take a 5-2 lead.
Central closed the gap to 5-4 with two in there third. Theresa Moyle hit a sacrifice fly and Maddy Zerr cracked an RBI-double.
In the fourth inning, Carpenter tripled home Alee Cruz, and Moyle followed with an RBI ground out, taking the lead 6-5. In the fifth, Gracee Dwyer notched a double to right center to score Keegan Wise. The Wildcats took an 8-5 lead on a single by Alee Cruz. Central added five more runs in the sixth to cruise to the win.
Rhaney Harris picked her first victory as a Wildcat, hurling three innings of shutout relief. She struck out a trio of hitters on the afternoon.
GAME TWO
In game two, Central took all the mystery out of it early with three runs in the first inning and 13 runs in the second, to post 16-0 lead.
Moyle and Jillian Hampson each had a time. Carpenter, Benthagen and Myiah Seaton each had doubles. Seaton led the team with four RBI.
Lexie Strasser (1-0) earned her first victory of the season. She went four innings and allowed just five hits and three earned runs.
UP NEXT
Central takes on Western Washington University in a four-game series on March 6 and 7.