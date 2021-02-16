Lexie Strasser is painting corners.
Literally. And not just on the mound.
Strasser has been a workhorse for Central Washington University softball since her arrival to the team in 2018. As a sophomore, she led the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in innings pitched (196.0), wins (17), batters struck out looking (39), appearances (39), games started (32), and third in strikeouts (115).
But her work on canvas and an iPad is equally as impressive. With her junior season truncated because of the coronavirus pandemic, it allowed Strasser a little more time to rediscover a beloved passion: Art.
“I think the pandemic probably played a part in the amount of time that I had to spend on it,” she said. “… I realized how much I loved it again and just started to pick it back up. I’ve always done it on the side but definitely got more into during this year I would say.”
After starting to paint and draw again last summer, Strasser expanded her horizons, purchasing an iPad to create digital art, a graphic design technique.
On her Instagram page, “leo.lex.art,” you can find a plethora of her completed work with a focus on hip hop/R&B artists and athletes, and a few designs of nature/outdoors.
“I love music,” Strasser said. “I feel like the hip hop is more edgy and cool and then I really like R&B because it’s more sensual, lovey, and emotional on that wave.
“And then like I said, my major is sports management, I like doing sports. I’m working on a LeBron (James) thing on my iPad right now. I’ve always grown up playing sports, too, so I get my inspiration from the things around me and the things I like to do, to watch and to listen to – like emotions I’m feeling at that moment.”
After months of practice, Strasser’s seen the improvements in her designs. And recently, she created an Etsy page to sell posters, phone cases, mugs, joggers, t-shirts and sweatshirts with her digital designs printed on the products.
Strasser hopes it will lead her into a graphic design career in sports.
“If I could get on somewhere doing graphic design for an athletic department, a pro team, or even doing designs for Nike or Adidas or just a company like that, doing designs for their shirts,” she said. “I really am into fashion as well, so doing designs for that and being able to put my artistic spin on that style of things would be super fun, too.”
While a CWU softball schedule has yet to be solidified, there’s optimism spring games will occur, but to what extent is underdetermined. The GNAC leadership council plans to meet this month to assess conference schedule for baseball and softball and evaluate the viability of conference postseason championship events in baseball, softball, golf, outdoor track and field and rowing.
In a cut-short 2020 season, CWU finished 13-9 with a 4-2 conference mark under first-year head coach Alison Mitchell after previous coach Mike Larabee left for the University of Maryland. Larabee led CWU to four straight regular season titles and was GNAC coach of the year three times since his arrival in 2015.
“I know last year there were some people in the GNAC and some teams thinking that we were going to be the underdogs because we had a new coach and we had seniors leave,” Strasser said. “I think coming back into that with that knowledge, that they think ‘Oh, Central’s been on top the last few years, this is their year to go down,’ like that’s not how it’s going to be. We’re still going to come back and I’m still going to come back and give it my all and I know we’re going to be successful.”
Her online store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/LeoLexArt