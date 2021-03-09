The Central Washington University softball team (3-3) dropped both ends of its doubleheader Sunday with Western Washington University (5-2) by scores of 19-2 and 15-3, according to information posted on the CWU website.
On Saturday, the rivals split a doubleheader with Central taking the first 5-4, and dropping the second, 6-5
The Vikings scored in all but the third inning in Sunday’s game one. An RBI double in the top of the first inning put Western ahead 1-0 and they never looked back, culminating in a twelve-run sixth inning.
Central pushed across a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Theresa Moyle hit a triple to center field, scoring Harlee Carpenter. Carpenter finished game one with a 2-for-2 mark at the plate with a run scored and a walk. Moyle went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, she also scored a run. Maddy Zerr followed Moyle with a single for the Wildcats’ second run of the inning.
Ashlee Laver (0-1) was charged with the loss. She allowed four earned runs, on four hits. Western’s offense kept its momentum going in game two. The Vikings struck four times in the opening frame. After being blanked in the second, they plated another four in the third and fifth innings. They also scored three in the fourth.
The Wildcats plated their first run in the first as well. Moyle laced a single back up the middle, driving in Carpenter. In the fourth inning, Carpenter drove around Makenna King and Keegan Wise utilized a productive out to score Gracee Dwyer. Carpenter had a multi-hit game for the Wildcats, finishing 2-for-3. Moyle, King, and Dwyer each recorded a hit as well. Isabel Womack (1-1) was charged with the loss. She tossed four innings and struck out three.
Central Washington takes to the road for the first-time this weekend. The Wildcats travel to Monmouth, Oregon for a four-game series against the Western Oregon University Wolves in a non-Great Northwest Athletic Conference series. First pitch is scheduled for noon on Saturday (March 13) and 11 a.m. on Sunday.