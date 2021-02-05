After being sidelined by COVID-19, Central Washington University’s football and men's basketball teams look to return to action, even in a limited matter, over the next couple months.
The CWU football team will travel to Missoula for an April 10 matchup with the Montana Grizzlies, according to a story posted on the school’s website.
Central was originally slated to face the Griz at the start of the 2020 season, but both CWU and Montana cancelled their fall seasons due to the COVID pandemic.
The game is contingent on approval by the Missoula County Health Department (MCHD), and will follow all NCAA guidelines and best practices for COVID testing.
Stadium capacity and ticketing option details for fans inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium are yet to be determined, and will be contingent on approval from MCHD.
Broadcast details and kickoff time for the game will also be determined at a later date.
"On behalf of our program I would like to thank the CWU and UM administration for finding a way to let the young men from both programs play," CWU Head Football Coach Chris Fisk said. "We are very excited to step on the field at Washington-Grizzly stadium and get back to doing what we love."
Montana finished 10-4 in 2019, including a 6-2 mark in the Big Sky. The Grizz were a perfect 7-0 at home and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals. Montana finished in the top three in FCS Football in first down offense and had the No. 11 scoring offense in the country. The Grizz outscored their opponents 514-351, averaging 36.7 points per game.
The Wildcats finished 2019 with a 7-4 record, including a 5-1 record in GNAC play. Central claimed a 4-2 record when playing away from Tomlinson Stadium last season. Behind quarterback Christian Moore (153-282, 28 TD, 2,224 yards) and running back Michael Roots (219 ATT, 1,515 yards, 14 TD) the 'Cats averaged 41.82 points per game. The Wildcats led the GNAC in total offense, averaging 505 yards per game, and finished eighth in Division II. In their last game against a Division I opponent, Central took Idaho into a 17-17 halftime and narrowly missed upsetting the Vandals.
HOOP TEAM SCHEDULES GAMES
The CWU men's basketball team is slated to play a February 2021 schedule.
"The challenges that COVID has created for college athletics have been difficult to navigate," CWU Head Men's Basketball Coach Brandon Rinta said. "We are grateful as a program to be able to get the chance to compete against other teams during the midst of this pandemic. Just to be able to be in the gym and practice the last two weeks has brought a small space of normalcy to our lives that we haven't felt since last March."
The Wildcats have five games slated for February. They open with a home contest against Northwest Nazarene University 4 p.m. Saturday, February 13.
Central then hosts Seattle Pacific University at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19 before heading to SPU on Feb. 20 for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
"I have been impressed with the resiliency of this team and how they have continued to find a way to make the best of whatever situation we are faced with," Rinta said. "I am glad they are getting this opportunity."
Their final weekend of games sees a pair of games against Saint Martin's. The Wildcats host SMU at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26. They then take to the road and take on the Saints in Lacey on Saturday, Feb. 27. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
There is no mention in the release posted on the school’s website of whether any fans would be allowed to attend the games, whether locally or on the road.