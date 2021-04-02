Central Washington University will host award-winning writer De’Shawn Charles Winslow for a live, virtual reading and conversation at 6 p.m., April 13, according to a news release from CWU.
The reading is the next presentation in CWU’s Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series. Participants can register in advance for the reading and discussion here.
Winslow will read from his first novel, "In West Mills," which Kirkus Reviews called a “tender, exuberant, and impressively crafted debut (that) spans decades of family upheaval and painful secrets in telling the story of a freethinking black woman in a tightly knit Carolina community.”
The novel, published in 2019, earned Winslow the 2021 William Morris Award for Southern Fiction, the 2020 American Book Award, and the 2019 Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize. Additionally, it was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction, the Lambda Literary Award for Gay Fiction, and the Edmund White Award for Debut Fiction.
“It’s about a woman who is determined to live life by her own rules,” Winslow said in a conversation with editor Liese Mayer at Bloomsbury. “It is essentially a book about community, about loving people even when you don’t like them, and acceptance and family, even different types of family units.”
The Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series schedules readings every quarter and features nationally known writers reading their own work. It is sponsored by the English Department, CWU College of Arts and Humanities, Brooks Library, Wildcat Shop, Karen Gookin, Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies, Associated Students of CWU Services and Activities Committee, Office of the President, and Office of the Vice President for Inclusivity and Diversity.
For additional information about the presentation, contact the CWU English Department at 509-963-1550.