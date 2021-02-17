The Central Washington University women’s basketball team will play a slate of four games for February and March, according to information posted on CWU’s website.
“We are very excited and grateful for the opportunity to compete this year,” CWU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “Our players have done an outstanding job of controlling what they can and staying positive through these uncertain times. I couldn’t be prouder of how they have handled this year and kept their perspective bigger than themselves.”
The Wildcats begin with back-to-back games against Seattle Pacific. Central will open at home against the Falcons on Feb. 26 in a matinee affair. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. On Feb. 27, the Wildcats travel to play SPU in Brougham Pavilion at 7 p.m.
“We are going into these games looking forward to the opportunity to compete as always,” Richardson-Thornley continued. “But more importantly, I’m excited to provide the opportunity for our very young and new team to gain experience and start building our foundation for next season and the years to come.”
In March, Central opens with a home game against Saint Martin’s on March 5, before heading to Lacey for a reverse fixture on March 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. on both days.
No fans will be allowed for the games in Nicholson Pavilion.