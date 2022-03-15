HAYWARD, Calif.— No. 2-seeded Central Washington University fell to No. 3-seeded Western Washington in the West Regional Semifinals 64-58 Saturday night in Hayward, California, according to a story posted on CWU Athletics website.
As Central's season comes to a close, the Wildcats finish 24-8 overall. The mark is not only the highest-win season of the Division II era, but the first time CWU has advanced to the West Regional Semifinals. This season Central also captured its first ever Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament Championship.
The Vikings (22-5) advance to take on the winners of No. 1-seeded Cal State East Bay (23-2) and No. 6-seeded Azusa Pacific (25-3).
"I was proud of our effort, we played well for three quarters and Western got the best of us in the fourth," Central Washington Head Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley. "Overall, I'm so proud of the effort we made. Western is a really good team, and credit to them for making plays down the stretch on both sides of the ball. I'm so proud of our girls and what we've accomplished this year. I'm still trying to process it all, but I'm so proud of this group and all we've accomplished. It's a new and young team, and for us to come out and have the season that we had is a testament to their commitment, toughness, growth, and wanting to compete."
Kassidy Malcolm led the Wildcats scoring 17 points shooting 7-11 from the floor, 1-2 from the three-point line, and 2-3 at the free-throw line. Malcolm tallied an additional seven rebounds and single steal.
"Kassidy has been with our program for five years and has trusted the process," Richardson-Thornley said. "She is the perfect example of the student athlete we want in our program: a player that has come in, probably didn't get what she wanted right away. She trusted her teammates, the coaching staff, and grew into the GNAC Player of the Year this season."
Kizzah Maltezo scored an additional 14 points for the Wildcats alongside four assists.
"I don't know if a player could have as big of an impact as Kizzah has had on our program," Richardson-Thornley said. "From a leadership, effort, and energy standpoint she gave every single day to her teammates. She led by example and played her heart out every single night on the floor."
Samantha Bowman picked up her 26th double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and grabbing 15 boards. Bowman also added a single steal and assist.
Valerie Huerta provided an additional 11 points, three rebounds, and two steals.
Leading by as many as 10 points in the opening half, the Wildcats went into halftime with just a 35-34 lead over the Vikings.
Central responded well out of the break, outscoring the Vikings in the third quarter 15-9.
CWU carried it's seven-point lead into the final quarter, but the Wildcats were unable to keep pace with WWU.
The Vikings rallied in the final 10 minutes of regulation, scoring 21 points and held the Wildcats to shooting 3-19 from the floor, 0-8 from the three-point line, and 2-3 at the free-throw line as the game ended.